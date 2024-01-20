Kartik Aaryan to fight World Champion for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’!

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, has set social media abuzz with a cryptic announcement.

Taking to his official account, Aaryan shared a post that has us eagerly anticipating the unexpected. The actor revealed that he is gearing up to face Sena Agbeko, a renowned world champion, in a high-stakes battle set for tomorrow.

Accompanying the announcement was a striking image of Kartik Aaryan, showcasing a remarkable transformation. The actor appeared notably ripped and muscular, leaving us wondering about the authenticity of the impending face-off.

Checkout Kartik’s Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The unexpected twist has generated a wave of excitement and curiosity, and has left us eagerly await further details about this unexpected showdown between Aaryan and the formidable Sena Agbeko. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Chandu Champion.