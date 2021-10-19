Kartik Aaryan Starrer Dhamaka Trailer Out!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan Starrer thriller drama “Dhamaka” has released its first trailer on Tuesday. Earlier the film is slated for a theatrical release, now the film will stream on Netflix from November 19.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in significant roles. Check out the trailer here:

Talking about the film, Aaryan plays the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak who is embroiled in a tense situation when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. That call changes his life forever.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, and Shehzaada.