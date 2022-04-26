Kartik Aaryan Starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the much-awaited ghostbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu have released its trailer today.

It is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May 2022.