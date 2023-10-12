Kartik Aaryan shoots historic war scene in the Kabir Khan film  Chandu Champion

Mumbai: In the second schedule of highly anticipated sports drama Chandu Champion, the team embarked on an ambitious endeavour: shooting an astonishing eight minute-long single shot war sequence at a breathtaking altitude of 9000 feet above sea level and this scene is touted to be a cinematic spectacle.

The highlight of this endeavour was the filming of a 1965 battle at a scale that is unprecedented for a single-shot action sequence. The location for this daring feat was the picturesque Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, nestled 9000 feet above sea level, where a giant army camp set was built by the team.

This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be d most challenging and spectacular but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank u sir fr giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime

The preparation for this epic war sequence involved five days of intensive rehearsals with Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz and Bhuvan Arora, ensuring that every detail was perfected. On the sixth day, the team executed the sequence flawlessly, capturing the essence of the dramatic wartime events.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. This big announcement has the three giants of the industry who’re coming together to bring an interesting real-life story of a sports hero.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The movie is all set for its grand release on June 14, 2024.