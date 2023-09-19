Kartik Aaryan Offers Prayers At Mumbai’s Famous Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: The much-awaited and auspicious Ganeshotsav has begun from today. Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Karthik wore a red kurta with white pants for the occasion. He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day. Earlier, Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Taking to X and other official social media handles, the official account of Lalbaugcha Raja shared a few images of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

Its that Joyous time of the year🥁🔥Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏻#LalBaughchaRaja pic.twitter.com/0uL8fcEaYg — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 19, 2023

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month “Bhadrapada”, starts on September 19 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with “Chaturthi” and ends on “Anantha Chaturdashi”.