Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Team Up For Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have team up for their next film titled ‘Shehzada.’ The movie will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and has started filming. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince. @kritisanon.”

Notably, the film is a remake of a Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Producer Bhushan Kumar has teamed up with the makers of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ Allu Arvind and Aman Gill to mount this film on a lavish scale. Shehzada’ an action-packed, musical, family film will be shot over various schedules in Mumbai and Delhi in the next several months. Rohit Dhawan is once again collaborating with music director Pritam to bring us fresh foot-tapping numbers.