Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Song Chedkhaniyan Out!

New Delhi: The second song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Shehzada is finally out now. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and has music by Pritam.

Kartik took to social media on Tuesday to share the song and it features almost the entire cast of the film.

Take A Look:

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer. The first song from the film, Munda Sona Hoon Main, was sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikita. It was picturised on Kartik and Kriti.