Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Celebrate Lohri In Punjab

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reached Jalandhar with the team of Shahzada to celebrate Lohri.

Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from his ‘first Lohri’ in Punjab. He took to Instagram to share a video of all the festivities with the Shehzada team.

In the caption, he wrote: “#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab.”

Here’s the video:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

</>

Kartik also shared photos from his trip to Punjab. From enjoying dhaba food and chai to chilling with his team, the actor seems to be having a great time in the state. “When in Punjab….#Shehzada Tour,” he wrote in the caption.

Check it out:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

</>