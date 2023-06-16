Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ third song ‘Gujju Pataka’ out
Mumbai: After impressing the masses with the trailer of Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, the makers have shared their next chartbuster song, Gujju Pataka.
The third song, Gujju Pataka, is a peppy dance number destined to become the perfect song for the groom.
Apart from Aaryan’s electrifying dance moves, his unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals guarantees yet another chartbuster song.
