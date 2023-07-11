Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha Enters Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Club

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has impressed one and sundry, leaving its mark at the box office. With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected 2 Cr. on Monday making its India total amounts to 68.06 Cr. Nett, and has crossed the mark of 100 Cr. Worldwide.

Opened with the collection of Rs 9.25 Cr. on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected Rs 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 Cr., while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with Rs 12.15 Cr.

After which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day 5, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day 6, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day 7, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. while the Friday collection amounts to 2.85 Cr. on day 9 and the further having booked a great jump of 70% on Saturday day 10, the film collected 4.75 Cr., while it entered a superhit club proving itself a successful story with its Sunday day 11 collection of 5.25 Cr., the film has registered an excellent growth at the box office, ahead of which the on Monday, the film collected 2 Cr. Now, the total of 12 days amounted to 68.06 Cr. Nett.