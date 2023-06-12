Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani thank audience for loving Aaj Ke Baad song from Satyaprem Ki Katha

The title song ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha was recently released and in no time it has started to rule over the hearts of the masses. Having set its rule all across the world, the song has refined the statement of pure love on the screens with its soulful and heart-touching melody.

Having seen the abundance of love from the audience, the leads Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have expressed their gratitude to the fans for making Aaj Ke Baad song their favorite one.

While sharing a wedding still of Satyaprem and his Katha, Kartik took to his social media and thanked the fans for showering their love on the song. He further wrote the caption –

“Humaare favorite ko apna favorite banane ke liye…Shukriya ✨

Thank you for all the love 🤍 #AajKeBaad

#SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJUNE”

Apart from this, Kiara Advani also shared the wedding still of Satyaprem and Katha and wrote the caption –

“#AajKeBaad 🤍🤍🤍🤍

Everyone’s favourite song now🤗!!

On loop for all of us🌈💕🎶🎧”

As Aaj Ke Baad song dropped, it started to spread its charm and collected 30 Million views in just 24 hours, becoming the most-viewed video worldwide across all platforms. The song is also trending at the top of music charts and on YouTube in just 24 hours.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.