Kartik Aaryan- Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ To Hit Theatres Next Year

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan’s collaboration with Kabir Khan has been titled ‘Chandu Champion’.

On Tuesday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with the fans and followers. He also announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

“The toughest journey I’m about to embark upon! But then…Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.#ChanduChampion – 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk,” he wrote.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As per a statement, ‘Chandu Champion’ is “based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.”

With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

Kabir also shared the update on his social media.