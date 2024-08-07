Kartik Aaryan & Kabir Khan to celebrate Chandu Champion Success at IFFM 2024

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is scheduled to take place from 15th-25th August 2024. Kartik Aaryan’s recent blockbuster Chandu Champion has been nominated in the best movie category while Kartik has been nominated as the best actor at IFFM 2024.

According to a news report, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan shall indulge in a special interactive session with the fans where they can get first-hand information about the creative process, the challenges, the prep that went on behind the film, and casting for the biographical sports drama. The special session shall take place on 17th August joined by Kartik Aaryan and Director Kabir Khan themselves.

Chandu Champion was released in theatres in June 2024. The nation witnessed a spectacular movie with a career-defining performance by Kartik Aaryan. It was not only his acting but the humongous transformation for the role that struck a chord with the audience. Chandu Champion brings the story of Padmashri Murali Patekar’s story live on screens.

The news of the powerful Actor Director duo coming together for this special session at IFFM was confirmed by the Festival Director and it is indeed a golden opportunity for the fans to connect with their favourite star to delve into the details of the magical sports drama that was brought alive on celluloid.