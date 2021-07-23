Kartik Aaryan Headlines RSVP And Baweja Studios’ “Captain India”, FIRST Look Out
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will headline RSVP and Baweja Studios’ ‘Captain India’. Directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Captain India is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.
The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja in which Kartik will play a pilot.
When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳
With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia 🧑🏻✈️@mehtahansal sir 🙏🏻@RSVPMovies @bawejastudios @RonnieScrewvala #HarmanBaweja @soniakanwar22 @VickyBahri @sanchit421 @SanchitPD @karanmukeshvyas pic.twitter.com/Blkcqh35IX
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 23, 2021
Inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, Aaryan will play a pilot who spearheaded the operation and displayed exemplary bravery and courage in the process. Aryan stars in Netflix’s upcoming film “Dhamaka,” a remake of 2013 Korean film “The Terror Live.”
“’Captain India’ is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country,” said Aaryan.