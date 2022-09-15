Kartik Aaryan
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan grabs ‘crush of nation’ Rashmika Mandanna for an ad

By Haraprasad Das
70

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most admired and appreciated actors and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry.

Kartik and Rashmika shared a cute photo with each other and Rashmika’s comment on the same post is winning our hearts.

Body Cupid Pvt Ltd, owner of D2C beauty brand Wow Skin Science, has appointed actors Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors of its hair care range.

 

Haraprasad Das 18782 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking