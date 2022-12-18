Kartik Aaryan can’t hold his excitement as he jets off to Qatar for FIFA finals

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on success. After becoming one of the highest-grossing actors of the year with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is receiving acclaim for his recently-released film Freddy. The actor is an avid social media user and he often keeps us updated about his whereabouts through posts.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of him jetting off to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale magic live. Dropping the picture, he captioned, “Football is Passion #Finals.”

Kartik can be seen showing the ticket to Qatar as he poses for the camera in a dapper look.