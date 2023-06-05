Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Trailer OUT

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani return to the big screen with Satyaprem Ki Katha after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the teaser that released earlier, the duo had already left the fans intrigued and now, on Monday they dropped the trailer of their upcoming love story. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Satyaprem and Katha’s love story.

In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan can be seen searching for a wife and falls in love when he sees Kiara Advani. As they begin their love story and get married, many truths unfold which break their hearts.

The film was originally titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.