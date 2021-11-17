Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Reopens For Pilgrims

New Delhi: Ahead of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary or Gurparab, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor has been reopened for pilgrims from today.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Tuesday announced and said that it will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, lauded the Centre’s move to reopen the corridor, which had been closed since March last year given the coronavirus pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.