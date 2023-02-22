Karnataka Women IAS, IPS Public Feud Reaches Court  

Bengaluru: The bitter public tussle between two senior women officers has reached the city civil and sessions court here, with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri filing suit against 60 respondents, including IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil.

The suit was filed by Sindhuri on February 21 and it came up for hearing before the LXXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge on Wednesday.

Sindhuri advocate sought an injunction restraining the media and Moudgil from making and publishing false and defamatory statements against her.

The court was told that as per service rules, Sindhuri has already filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary of the State and also lodged a police complaint against Moudgil.

The advocate alleged that Moudgil had obtained details from mobile phones illegally and released it in public domain. The suit claimed that the IPS officer had released private photos of Sindhurii on her Facebook page and also disclosed her mobile number.

The Court adjourned the case to Thursday for orders.