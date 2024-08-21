Karnataka VLSI Program Celebrates First Cohort Valedictory Function at IIIT Bangalore

Bengaluru: In a momentous event, the first cohort of the Karnataka VLSI (K-VLSI) programme celebrated their valediction today at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B).

Seventy-seven students were awarded the certificates in a grand ceremony, marking the successful completion of a transformative journey designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements in the VLSI domain.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Shri. Priyank Kharge, Hon. Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, IT, BT, and Science & Technology, and Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary of the Department of IT, BT & ST, Government of Karnataka. Other notable attendees included Mr. BV Naidu, Chairman of KDEM, Mr. Ashok Mishra, EC Member of IESA, representatives from FutureWiz, the NOIDA-based ed-tech training partner, and industry partners from Karnataka.

The K-VLSI program, supported by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and the Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL), aims to advance semiconductor technology in India. The initiative provides intensive training and hands-on experience, preparing students for the future of semiconductor technology.

Out of a competitive pool of 521 applicants from various institutes across Karnataka, 120 students were shortlisted, and 77 were selected based on their academic performance and potential. Most of the students hail from rural areas such as Tiptur, Bellari, Bagalkotte, Chikmagalur, Tumkur and other places in Karnataka showcasing the program’s reach and inclusivity. The selection process involved rigorous assessments and interviews to ensure that the most promising candidates were chosen.

The six-month program included over 300 hours of specialized training, blending live classes, practical sessions, and internships with leading VLSI firms. The students gained expertise in design systems, verification systems, embedded systems, and hands-on experience within the VLSI domain. Funded predominantly by the Karnataka Government, which is highly subsidized by the Government of Karnataka, the program underscores the state’s commitment to nurturing technological talent.

The successful completion of the KVLSI program marks the beginning of a new chapter for these graduates, who are now equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel in the rapidly evolving field of VLSI technology. As Karnataka solidifies its role as a tech hub, housing 46% of India’s innovative companies and contributing 10% of industrial output, this initiative highlights the state’s growing commitment to the tech sector.

These graduates represent the first batch of new tech experts, poised to contribute to India’s expanding semiconductor industry. Through proactive programs like K-VLSI, Karnataka is reinforcing its role as a key player in shaping the future of technology.