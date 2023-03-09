Karnataka Transport Employees Call For Indefinite Strike: Report

Bengaluru: Employees of state-run bus corporations here in Karnataka have called for an indefinite strike from March 24 in a bid to increase their wages, get more allowances, and a number of other demands.

Four registered transport unions of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC under the banner of ‘Sarige Nigmagala Noukarara Samana Manaskara Vedike’ on March 8 submitted a strike notice to the state labour commissioner.

“We have decided to call for an indefinite strike from March 24 until our demands are met,” said Union leader Chandrashekar.

Transport department employees demand salary revision, increase in allowances, medical facilities, reinstatement of employees sacked after the April 2021 strike, implementation of shift system, stopping contract recruitment and filling vacancies, the report said.

In April 2021, transport employees went on a 15-day strike to demand a number of changes, including salary revision.