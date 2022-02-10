Karnataka schools, colleges closed today; Larger bench set to hear hijab row

Bengaluru: The hijab row of Karnataka remains unresolved with the court on Wednesday referring the case to a larger bench, which will hear to case on Thursday.

While all educational institutes will remain closed today as ordered by the state government earlier, no protest near schools, colleges in Bengaluru will be allowed.

The state government will not take any decision on resuming educational institutions before the court gives any verdict.

The interim prayer to allow hijab in classrooms has also not been granted by the court on Wednesday. Any kind of protest has been banned near educational institutions for the coming two weeks.