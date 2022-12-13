Karnataka Reports Its First Case Of Zika Virus

Karnataka: Karnataka confirmed its first case of Zika virus after a five-year-old girl patient from Raichur district tested positive for the infectious disease.

According to reports, the child has been advised to take necessary precautions.

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito that bites during the day. The virus was first discovered in Uganda’s Zika forest in 1947 and since then, several outbreaks of the infection have been reported in the Pacific Islands, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the symptoms of the Zika virus are likely to last for 2-7 days – these include:

Conjunctivitis

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Fatigue

Fever

Rashes

Headaches

Malaise

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man was found infected with Zika virus. The man was a resident of Nashik and came to Pune on November 6 – 10 days later he came down with a cough, joint pain, fatigue, and fever and was diagnosed with Zika virus on November 18.