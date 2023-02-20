Karnataka: Quarrel Between Two Top Officers Deepens; Govt Warns Action

Bengaluru: A public feud between two high profile Karnataka Cadre officers- D Roopa Moudgil (IPS) and Rohini Sindhuri (IAS)- intensified after the woman IPS officer posted personal photos of Sindhuri on social media platform.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the move “bad behaviour” of two officers and warned them of action.

On Sunday, D Roopa Moudgil, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, shared private photos of an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer, Rohini Sindhuri, on social media. She claimed that Rohini Sindhuri had violated service conduct rules by sending her photos to male IAS officers.

D Roopa posted the images on her Facebook page and alleged that Sindhuri had shared them with three IAS officers in 2021 and 2022.

The day before, D Roopa had put out a long list of corruption accusations against Sindhuri. She claimed she had also complained to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

Enraged, Ms Sindhuri said in a statement on Sunday that D Roopa was driving a “false, personal vilification campaign” against her and threatened action.

“She collected photos from social media and screenshots of (my) WhatsApp status to defame me. As she has alleged that I sent these pictures to some officials, I urge her to reveal their names,” Sindhuri said.

She even referred to “mental illness” while hitting out at her adversary.

“Mental illness is a huge problem, it needs to be addressed by medication and counselling. When it affects people in responsible positions, it becomes all the more dangerous. Roopa IPS has been driving false, personal vilification campaigns against me which is her standard modus operandi,” she alleged.

The Karnataka Home Minister said he had discussed the row with the police chief and the Chief Minister was also aware.

D Roopa is Managing Director of the Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and Sindhuri is the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department.