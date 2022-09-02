Karnataka Murugha Mutt Head Seer
BreakingNationalTop News

Karnataka Murugha Mutt Head Seer Sent To 4-Day Police Custody In Sexual Abuse Case

By Pragativadi News Service
58

The head of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls, has been remanded to police custody for four days by the district sessions court on Friday.

According to news agency ANI, the chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru will be in police custody till September 5. The police had requested the bench for five days of custody. The Lingayat sheer was arrested on Thursday (Sept 1).

Earlier in the day, the seer was shifted to a district hospital after complaining of chest pain from where he was later taken to the district sessions court.

64-year-old Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, heads the Murugha Math, one of the key Lingayat seminaries. As per reports, two minor girls have accused him of rape and a case was filed six days back.

The seer has been named in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the law protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes, as one of the survivors belongs to the Dalit community.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8537 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking