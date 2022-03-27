Karnataka MLA says madrassas should be banned

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s political secretary and MLA MP Renukacharya on Saturday stoked a fresh controversy as he said he would urge the chief minister and the education minister to ban madrassas and they are only creating anti-national elements.

The comment comes amid the ongoing hijab row in the state. The Karnataka high court, in its recent ruling, has upheld the government’s order on the hijab ban in educational institutions.

“I ask Congress leaders why do we need madrasas in place of schools? What do they propagate in madrasas? They propagate instigation to innocent kids. Tomorrow, they will go against our country and they will never say Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he said.

“They are teaching these kinds of lessons at madrasas. I am requesting the Chief Minister and education minister to ban madrasas. Don’t we have other schools where Hindu and Christian students study? You can’t teach anti-national lessons here. Madrasas should be banned or made to teach the syllabus what we teach in other schools,” Renukacharya said.

Earlier, education minister BC Nagesh said madrassa students in the state are not getting contemporary education and if madrassas demand, then the government is ready to offer uniform education to all.