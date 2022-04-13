Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa Named In Police Case Over Contractor’s Suicide

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has been named in a police case in connection with the suicide of a contractor, who was found dead in a lodge in Udupi yesterday after accusing him of corruption, officials said.

The First Information Report or FIR accuses the minister of driving contractor Santosh Patil to suicide.

Eshwarappa’s two associates, Basavaraj and Ramesh, have also been named in the FIR, which was filed based on a complaint filed by Santosh Patil’s brother Prashant.

Patil had accused the minister’s associates of demanding a 40 per cent commission in the ₹ 4 crore work he had carried out in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

In his purported suicide note, he alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

“RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids,” he wrote.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday said that he has directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the death of the contractor.