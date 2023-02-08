Karnataka HC Grants Interim Stay On Flipkart Over Tax Demand

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay over a tax demand of around Rs 1,100 crore on Flipkart India.

The court has additionally said in an interim order that no coercive action should be taken against the company till the next hearing on the matter on February 24.

Flipkart India has argued that the appellate orders have been passed in violation of the principles of natural justice as the documents forming the basis of the findings were not provided to the company for rebuttal.

“The submission on behalf of the respondents (tax department) is that there cannot be any prohibition in law against issuance of notice, but during the appeal period, no coercive measures may be taken and as such, coercive measures will not be taken. This assurance shall be in force until the next date of hearing, and the office is directed to re-list this petition on 24.02.2023,” the HC said.

The matter is related to the assessment years of 2016-17 and 2018-19.