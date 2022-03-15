Hijab Row Case
Karnataka HC Dismisses Petitions Challenging Hijab Ban In Edu Institutions

By Haraprasad Das
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.

The high court has ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam.

The high court also declared that educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms & as such has dismissed all writ petitions by girl/women students.

 

A bench headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi along with judges, justice Krishna S Dixit and Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin heard arguments for 11 days on a batch of petitions filed by sections of Muslim girls and others, praying that they are allowed to wear hijab in classrooms, before reserving the case for judgment on February 25.

