Karnataka HC Allows Ganesh Chaturthi Festival at Hubbali Idgah Maidan

Karnataka: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the decision of the Dharwad Hubbali Municipal Corporation’s decision to organise Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for three days at the Dharwad-Hubbali Idgah maidan in Hubbali district. The court in its order said that the property is of the Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation (respondent) and it is being used for carrying out regular activities and noted that it has not been declared as a place of worship.

“Since property is of the respondent and is being used for carrying out regular activities and has not been declared as a place of worship, no status quo can be granted with respect to the same”, the court said in its order.

The plea against the permission was filed hours after the Supreme Court refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah ground in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet ordering status quo on land by both parties. The 10-day extravagant celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31, this year, and will end on September 9, with the visarjan ceremony.

Noting that no such function as Ganesh Chaturthi was organised at Idgah Maidan for the past 200 years, the top court asked the parties to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute. In a special hearing held at 4:45 pm, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee observed that the pooja be held somewhere else.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo with respect to land use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, in effect putting in abeyance the move of Karnataka Government to allow Ganesh Chaturthi festivals at the land.

“For 200 years it was not done, you also admit, so why not status quo, for 200 years whatever was not held, let it be,” the bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka, and MM Sundresh orally remarked.

The matter was heard by a 3-Judge following “difference of opinion” between the roster bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The bench was constituted after Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for the Idgah made an urgent mentioning before CJI UU Lalit, stating that if the matter is not heard today, status quo of 200 years will be disturbed.