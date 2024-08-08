Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre launches ‘Bamboo 4 Bengaluru’

Bengaluru: The Forest Minister of Karnataka, Eshwar Khandre, officially launched the Bamboo 4 Bengaluru initiative by unveiling the logo and website.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between The Green School Bengaluru (TGSB) and the Bamboo Society of India, aimed at addressing environmental concerns in the city of Bengaluru. The Managing Director of TGSB, Usha Iyer and Punati Sridhar, IFS Retd. Chairman represented their organisations

The launch event was attended by prominent members of the forest department, including Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, PCCF(HoFF), Shri. D.A. Venkatesh IFS retd. GC Member BSI, and Shri. Paramashivaiah retd. DCF and Treasurer, BSI, Nikhil Gowda Kedambadi, Manju Chakrawati, the head of TGSB, and staff and children of the school were also present at the ceremony.

The Hon. Minister of Forest, ecology and Environment said, “Growing Bamboo is the need of the hour. The Bengaluru city is experiencing issues with water shortage and this is the best way to conserve water by cultivating bamboo we can recreate it as a bamboo city. ”In addition, the esteemed minister stressed the fact that bamboo trees release more oxygen and reduce carbon as compared to the other trees.

The said meeting highlighted the need for such innovative and eco-friendly projects in collaboration with the Bamboo Society of Bengaluru and the Karnataka Forest Department to benefit the Bengaluru environment.

Punati Sridhar, IFS added to this and said,” The initiative focuses on planting bamboo to combat pollution and water scarcity, to create a ‘bamboo city’ in Bengaluru. The program involves students from The Green School Bengaluru planting 30,000 bamboo plants to make the city greener and reduce pollution levels. Bamboo also plays a crucial role in rainwater conservation, with some species capable of being planted even in small household sites. Using of bamboo in construction in Bengaluru can project it as a eco-friendly city. Thornless bamboo species like Tulda, Oliveri, Stocksii balcooa, polymorpha, brandisii, bamboos, Strictus, Nutans, etc are recommended for open spaces in Bengaluru. Collaboration between the Bamboo Society of India, The Green School Bengaluru, the Forest Department, and BBMP can lead to a substantial difference in the city’s environment. This initiative sets a positive precedent that can be emulated by other schools and organizations in Bengaluru in the future.”

Ms. Usha Iyer, Managing Director of the Green School Bengaluru Said,” The initiative aligns with the zero energy, zero carbon, and zero waste philosophy of The Green School Bengaluru. , We have announced that the fastest planter who successfully plants 100 bamboo trees within the allotted time frame and maintains them until the end of the program will receive a trip to New York with family to attend the climate week there “

The gathering witnessed the moment of the day when the logo and website for the project were launched by the Hon. Minister. Further, there was an assurance to support this project by providing 30,000 plants.

“Through Bamboo 4 Bengaluru, we hope to make a significant impact on the city’s environment and create a more sustainable future for Bengaluru. “Nikhil Gowda Kedambadi concludes.

‘Bamboo 4 Bengaluru ‘is creating a greener and more sustainable city by increasing the number of bamboo trees in the urban environment

For more information, please visit the Bamboo 4 Bengaluru website at www.bamboo4Bengaluru.org