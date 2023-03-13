Karnataka: Electric Scooter Explodes Inside Home, 5 Escape Unhurt

Bengaluru: Five people of a family had a narrow escape after an electric scooter exploded inside their house. The incident was reported from Karnataka’s Mandya district.

As per reports, one Muthuraj, who had purchased the e-scooter for Rs 85,000 about six months ago from a showroom in Mandya, had parked it inside the house and had kept the scooter for charging around 8:30 am today. Within minutes, the battery exploded, and the scooty was engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, everyone was away from the scooter at the time of the accident.

However, due to this explosion, a TV, a fridge, a dining table, mobile phones, and other items were burnt.