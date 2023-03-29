Karnataka elections to be held on May 10, results to be announced on May 13

Bengaluru: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and results will be announced three days later on May 13.

The term of the 221-member Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24. Of the 224 Assembly constituencies, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes.

While the BJP is seeking another term in the southern state, the Congress is hoping to wrest power from the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls. The Congress has already released its first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka polls. No other party has announced its candidates yet.

The Congress has fielded former chief minister Siddaramaiah from Varuna seat. Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura Assembly constituency, according to the list.