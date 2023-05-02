Karnataka Election 2023: Congress to release manifesto, PM Modi to hold address public meeting today

Karnataka: With the Karnataka Assembly elections nearing, Congress is all set to release its poll manifesto, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its poll promises. The manifesto will be released in Bengaluru at 9 am in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji, among other party leaders.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will hold roadshows and public rallies across districts.

PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency is a stronghold of Congress and the BJP is anticipating that this event will help the party to sway voters in their favour.

The BJP and the Congress have organized road shows with the help of their star campaigners.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday released the party’s manifesto or vision document for the polls in Bengaluru. Earlier, Congress and JD(S) had also released their key election promises. The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 1.