Karnataka Dy CM inaugurates Prawaas 4.0 hosted by BOCI

Bengaluru: Namma Bengaluru proudly hosts the highly anticipated Prawaas 4.0, inaugurated today by Shri D.K. Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

This is India’s flagship multimodal event organized by the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), scheduled from August 29 to -31 st, 2024 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

The event also featured the video conferencing of Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport Highways, Government of India, which encouraged and supported the entire operator fraternity.

The inauguration programme was also graced by Shri Ojing Tasing, the Minister for

Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, Co-operation, and Transport, Government of Arunachal

Pradesh; Shri Yoonus Khan, Former Transport Minister, Govt. of Rajasthan; Shri Girish

Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors Limited; Shri S. S. Gill, Chief Commercial Officer at

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

The upcoming days of the event will also see other state Ministers, Central State Government authorities, representation from Transport Departments and State Transport Undertakings.

Organized by BOCI, Prawaas 4.0 is supported by 6 local host associations including the Karnataka State Tourism Private Transport Owner’s Association, Karnataka State Travel Operator’s Association, Karnataka Tourist Motor Cab Maxi Cab Owners Welfare Association (KTOA), Bangalore Tourist Taxi Owners Association (BTTOA), Karnataka State Tourist Bus Operators Association, Karnataka State Bus Owners’ Federation, an event curated by MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.