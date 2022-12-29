Karnataka CM Receives Hockey World Cup Invite From Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: On behalf of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Minister Tusharkanti Behera met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai this morning at Belgavi and handed the invitation for the Hockey World Cup.

The minister personally handed the invitation of CM Naveen Patnaik apart from various felicitations such as the Hockey India T-shirt and a Silver Ashoka Chakra.

Ahead of the Hockey World Cup in Odisha which is scheduled in January 2023, CM Naveen Patnaik has tasked his ministers to invite all the CMs of India to attend the Hockey World Cup 2023 being organised by Odisha Government.

By first week of January, all the chief ministers will be invited to attend the grand sporting event, said a senior official in the chief minister’s office here.

The Hockey World Cup will be held in two cities of the state, the capital – Bhubaneswar, and steel city Rourkela.

While the ground at the Kalinga Stadium is already operational, the modern and state of art Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela was built amidst the pandemic and will be hosting around 20 games during the tournament.