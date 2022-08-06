Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bommai took to Twitter and wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled.”

Bommai was scheduled to travel to Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and tomorrow morning respectively.