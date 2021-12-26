Karnataka Announces Night Curfew For 10 Days

Bengaluru: Amid the rise in a number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Karnataka on Sunday announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 AM for 10 days starting December 28.

However, there will be no restrictions on the movement of public transport services and goods.

The decision was following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with ministers, senior officials, and experts on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that all public gatherings for new year celebrations will be prohibited.

“Only 50 per cent occupancy in hotels will be allowed. The rule will apply to pubs and restaurants also. Every activity after 10 pm will be curbed,” he said.