Karnataka: 32 Students Test COVID Positive At Residential School In Kodagu

Kodagu: As many as 32 students at a residential school in the Kodagu district of Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19. The incident was reported from Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Madikeri of the district.

As per reports, 10 girls and 22 boys students have tested positive for the virus. They are students of classes 9 to 12.

Besides, one staff member has also tested positive and is symptomatic. All of them are being treated at the District Hospital.

The school has a total of 270 students, all of them have been tested for COVID 19.