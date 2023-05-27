Karnataka: 24 Ministers To Take Oath Today

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet will be expanded on Saturday and 24 more ministers will take oath. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday afternoon and Congress has aimed to balance caste and regional equations through its choice of ministers.

The Karnataka government can have a maximum of 34 ministers. Last week, 10 ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, were sworn-in in a ceremony that turned out to be a platform for the Opposition to show unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Among those who will take oath on Saturday are senior MLA HK Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, Dr HC Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Others who will make it to the Karnataka Cabinet are Kyathasandra N Rajanna,Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha BS, former CM S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa, Dr MC Sudhakar and B Nagendra.

Congress finalised the list after two days of hectic deliberations among Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.