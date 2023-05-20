Karnatak: Kharge’s Son, Lingayat And Minority Leaders In First List Of Cabinet Ministers

New Delhi: Following the Congress’s thumping electoral victory in Karnataka, and week-long chaos over the top job, party president Mallikarjun Kharge today approved the first list of eight Cabinet Ministers in the Karnataka government who were sworn-in today.

The party faces a daunting task of choosing the right combinations of ministers that will strike a balance in having representatives from all communities, regions, factions, and also from among the old and new generation of legislators.

Eight newly elected MLAs with diverse representation — G Parameshwara (SC), KH Muniyappa (SC), KJ George (Minority-Christian), MB Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC, and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim) — took the oath of office along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who will also continue to be the state party chief.

G Parameshwara is a former Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister. He was KPCC president in 2013 when Congress won. He is the SC (right) face of the party in South Karnataka.

KH Muniyappa is a seven-time MP, former Union Minister, and a strong SC (left) face of the party.

Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, is a three-time MLA and a top SC (right) leader.

Satish Jarkiholi belongs to the powerful Jharkhioli family in Belagavi. He is also the ST face of the party.

Ramalinga Reddy is an eight-time MLA from Bengaluru and a powerful city face of the party.

KJ George is a former state Home Minister and an important city leader of the Congress. He is one of the party’s minority faces.