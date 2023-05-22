Karma MV: Kpop band Black Swan ft Sriya Lenka showcases “India’s best Kept Secret” Odisha

Bhubaneswar: K-pop group BLACKSWAN, featuring India’s own idol, Sriya Lenka, is back with their first comeback since October 2021. The long-awaited comeback is titled That Karma. There are a lot of things that are a first here, including that the music video for Karma was shot in Bhubaneswar, India.

This song marks the debut of India’s first K-pop idol Sriya Lenka, who also hails from Odisha. Apart from that, this is also the first album of her fellow band members Gabi and Nvee.

The highly anticipated song has been highly liked by their fans, especially the desi audience. Elated Internet users flocked to the comment section with comments such as “Omg this song is a bop. Surely, 100%, totally catchy and has the ability to grab attention. This MV is extremely beautiful!” and “Choreography is fire. The vocals are unbelievable. Rap is badass. The Perfect group BLACK SWAN.”

In the new music video, the members of BLACKSWAN are seen embracing the Indian culture and paying homage to the culture in ways. The music video begins with slow Indian music beats with each member of the group exuding grace and elegance in Indian wear. The beats then slowly blend into a more ‘K-pop’ style beat with the members displaying their charismatic selves.

The video for Karma is 3:41 minutes long and already has more than 5 lakh views. Fans have been applauding the label for putting together a good music video. The members are seen wearing jewelry like mangtikka and long traditional Indian hoops in the music video.