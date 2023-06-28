Karisma Kapoor is a real life Queen as she goes on a solo trip to Paris on her birthday

Mumbai: Karisma Kapoor had flown to Paris shared glimpses of her birthday celebration and marked it with scenic pictures of herself. Needless to say that Karisma has a penchant for travelling as she likes to share moments from her holidays whenever she is on one.

Karisma Kapoor turned a year older recently and to mark her special day, she flew all the way to Paris for a solo trip. Taking to her IG handle, she gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, as she was captured in three beautiful moments.

For her day out, Karisma, a.k.a Lolo looked beautiful in a black-hued A-line skirt teamed with a matching one-shoulder crop top. In the first picture, she looked breathtaking as she posed with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The next one featured Karisma en route her visit to the Modern Museum of Arts.

However, the third glimpse was totally adorable from the rest. In the video, Karisma could be seen happily relishing some yummy crepes in Paris post her sightseeing.