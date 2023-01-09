Karisma Kapoor Drops Mirror Selfie With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; Calls It ‘Group For Life’
New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with actor-sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture with actor-sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Group for life (black and red heart emojis).”
In the picture, Karisma stood with Saif and Kareena in a lift. Saif opted for a shirt with distressed jeans. He can be seen in shoes and spectacles. Kareena wore a white shirt with pants. She accessorised her look with dark sunglasses and carried a fanny bag. Kareena wore an oversized shirt with pair of pants.
