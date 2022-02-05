Karishma Tanna ties the knot with beau Varun Bangera; See pictures & videos

Mumbai: Popular Television actress Karishma Tanna finally got hitched with her beau Varun Bangera, a real-estate businessman, on Saturday evening in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended only by their close associates.

As congratulation poured in for the newly-wed couple, the pictures and videos of the duo is now doing rounds on social media.

Let’s take a look at the duo’s lovable moment from the mandap:-

While Tanna looked ravishing in a pink lehenga, Varun sported a white sherwani and pink turban. Real-estate businessman Varun Bangera and actress Karishma Tanna got engaged last year in November.

Before moving on, let’s watch the pious moment of their union:-

Several videos from the occasion have surfaced online and the ‘Sanju’ actress’ fans are going gaga over the wedding. In one of the videos, Varun is applying sindoor to Karishma. In another video we see the duo sitting together in the ceremony and Varun ties mangalsutra to Karishma.

