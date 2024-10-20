In a thrilling Almaty final, Karen Khachanov overcame Gabriel Diallo to clinch his seventh ATP Tour title. The third seed, Khachanov, navigated a dramatic path to victory at the Almaty Open on Sunday.

The match saw a dramatic swing of momentum, with Khachanov fending off a late surge from Diallo to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. Despite leading by a set and a break, Khachanov watched as Diallo rallied back, threatening a comeback before ultimately succumbing in the final set.

Diallo, aiming for his first ATP Tour title, rose to a personal best of No. 87 in the Live PIF ATP Rankings following an impressive week. The 23-year-old matched the World No. 26 in tenacity but fell short in the decisive set.

Khachanov, consistent in his performance, reached the final after a tough semi-final against Aleksandar Vukic. His return game was particularly sharp, creating numerous break opportunities against Diallo’s powerful serve.

Khachanov’s first serve was nearly flawless in the opening set, winning 92 per cent (11/12) of points, as per Infosys ATP Stats. He continued to pressure Diallo’s serve, breaking early in the second set for a significant lead.

Diallo, however, displayed remarkable tenacity, saving five break points in a pivotal 15-minute game while trailing in the second set, which momentarily shifted the match’s momentum. The crowd’s support lifted both players, but Khachanov ultimately prevailed after two hours and 23 minutes.

This victory in Almaty marks Khachanov’s first ATP Tour title on indoor hard courts since his 2018 win over Novak Djokovic in Paris. It also signifies the second occasion Khachanov has won multiple titles in a season, following his earlier success in Doha.

