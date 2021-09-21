Kareena Kapoor Turns 41! Check Out Her Birthday Vacation Pics

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 today. The actor, who is holidaying with her family in the Maldives to celebrate her birthday, has set the screens on fire with her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday morning she took Instagram to share the photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier on Monday night, Kareena gave a glimpse of her dinner date with a picture of on which she wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai,” which interestingly is also a line from a song of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s film Raja Hindustani.

Kareena Kapoor had also shared an adorable family photo from the Maldives beach. She can be seen chilling with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the duo’s second film after 3 Idiots.