Kareena Kapoor Shares First Pic With Newborn Son On Women’s Day

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor shared the first photo of her newborn son on International Women’s Day today.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay.”

The actor, who gave birth to her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, are also parents to a four-year-old son named Taimur.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21. Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”