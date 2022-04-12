Kareena Kapoor Shares An Adorable Picture Of Baby Jeh; See Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan often treat her fans with her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan pictures.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of Jeh and wrote, “Morning mess (red heart emojis). Mera beta (my son) (red heart emoji).”

In the picture, Jeh can be seen sitting on a colourful alphabet-theme mat. He has his back to the camera.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan. It also features Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his debut in the Hindi film industry. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Besides, the actress will also be seen making her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.