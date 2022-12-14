Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput Share Pics From Their Kids’ Sports Day

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared pictures from their kids’ sports day on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kareena posted the photos seemingly from a Sports Day event held in Taimur’s school. Kareena captioned the first post, “Father’s race swag dekho (Look at father’s race swag) (red heart emoji).”

Kareena wrote, “They got the pose right (laughing and red heart emojis). Go my loves go (red heart emoji).” She also tagged Karan and the Instagram account of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Karan reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with laughing and red heart emojis.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories from the same event. Sharing several photos after winning medals, Mira wrote, “#mamacitas!” and “the family that collected medals!”.